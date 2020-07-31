Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 509,421 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 509,421 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $45.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 122.27, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.02.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at $830,472.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XRAY. Barclays dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

