World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,136 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Continental were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 1,437.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 120.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $31.74 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -22.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

