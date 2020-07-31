NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys New Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 121.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 57.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.09, for a total value of $1,680,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,406.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $9,364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,617,232.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,311 shares of company stock worth $37,929,019. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.09.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $350.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 85.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.89 and a twelve month high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.