NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $99.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

