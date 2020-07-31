Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the first quarter worth approximately $61,062,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,272,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 28.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,180,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,078,000 after buying an additional 930,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,440,000 after buying an additional 767,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 373.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after purchasing an additional 750,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $37.44 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -287.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

