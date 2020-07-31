Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,185 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,186 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,377,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $156,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,967 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $79,631,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,292,640 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $199,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,277,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,429,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,215 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

