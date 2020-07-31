Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $160,248,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,204,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,365,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,666,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,623,000 after purchasing an additional 74,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,335,000 after buying an additional 321,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In other Conagra Brands news, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $240,566.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,691.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 289,623 shares of company stock worth $10,334,298 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $37.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

