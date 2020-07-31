Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 2,174 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.56.

COR opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average of $117.21. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $130.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,620,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $310,365,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,629,128 shares of company stock valued at $560,616,895. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

