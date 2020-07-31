Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,191,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,185 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Healthpeak Properties worth $87,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,213,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 840,593 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 115,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,090,000 after purchasing an additional 48,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter.

PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.36 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

