Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,908,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,048,581 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $89,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Vereit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vereit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vereit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vereit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vereit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vereit stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VER. Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.79.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

