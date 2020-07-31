Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 820,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,971 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $88,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 433.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DTE Energy by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $114.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.07. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

