CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Decreased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in CarMax by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX stock opened at $98.33 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $103.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KMX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $911,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,401.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 6,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $637,104.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,184.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 496,969 shares of company stock valued at $47,627,143. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

