NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases Shares of 11,400 Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William George sold 4,800 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $537,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 8,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.02, for a total transaction of $864,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,260.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,099 shares of company stock worth $6,093,654 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.66. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $126.29. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

