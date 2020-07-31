NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 753 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.32% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 175,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after buying an additional 71,408 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 45,943 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 343.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 49,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 27,190 shares in the last quarter.

MOO opened at $64.00 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $69.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average is $59.12.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

