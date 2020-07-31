NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires Shares of 28,414 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 115.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1,192.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Cognex stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $66.62.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.