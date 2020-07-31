World Asset Management Inc Has $251,000 Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $90,841,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $61,243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 174.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,886,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,731,000 after buying an additional 1,834,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 192.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,030,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after buying an additional 1,335,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,043,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,498,000 after buying an additional 1,194,224 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

