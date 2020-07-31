World Asset Management Inc Sells 976 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 10.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

