Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after acquiring an additional 44,767 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.27.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average of $82.40. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

