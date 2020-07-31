DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Position Lessened by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,748 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 79,098 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 371,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XRAY. Bank of America raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $45.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.27, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

