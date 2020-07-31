Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 1,078 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.3% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $280,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,878.43.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,051.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,513.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,876.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,308.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

