G&S Capital LLC Sells 233 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,051.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,876.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2,308.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,513.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,878.43.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

