Domani Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Domani Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,051.88 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,513.05 billion, a PE ratio of 144.94, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,876.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,308.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective (up from $3,050.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,878.43.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

