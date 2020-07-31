Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is World Asset Management Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 101,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $280,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.1% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Rowe upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,878.43.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,051.88 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,513.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,876.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,308.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

