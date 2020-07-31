Creative Planning Has $864,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Creative Planning cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 16.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 17,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DFS. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $90.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

