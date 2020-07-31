Strs Ohio Sells 394 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 60.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 18,376 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $616,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.9% during the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 12,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.49.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $124.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.