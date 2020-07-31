HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Position Lessened by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in HD Supply during the first quarter worth $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HD Supply during the first quarter worth $50,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 25.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HD Supply during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $5,823,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HDS opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HDS shares. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

