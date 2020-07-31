Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 45,480 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,480 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Centurylink by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 270,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,794,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,283,000 after acquiring an additional 881,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,599,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,234 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 41.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

