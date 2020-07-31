4,389 Shares in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dell in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dell in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Dell by 746.0% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Dell in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

NYSE DELL opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $62.89.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,063,354.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $3,887,288.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,017.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 671,625 shares of company stock worth $37,010,037 in the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

