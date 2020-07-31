Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 11,073 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,073 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.14% of Quotient Technology worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 17,603.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 34.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,310 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $61,244.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,184 shares in the company, valued at $517,256.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $64,157.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,737. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,228 shares of company stock valued at $137,368. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QUOT. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $720.50 million, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

