Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.02 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $892,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,981,000 after purchasing an additional 648,087 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 433.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,008,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,007,000 after buying an additional 42,052 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,414,000 after buying an additional 94,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

NYSE:APTV opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

