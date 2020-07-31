Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Verisign by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisign by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Verisign by 4.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verisign by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verisign by 6.6% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN opened at $208.48 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

In other Verisign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,138,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,843,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,628 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

