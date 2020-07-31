Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,725 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,277.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 500.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,244.7% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. The company had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.