Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 691,817 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,223,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 691,817 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of FirstEnergy worth $86,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 532.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 343.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FE. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of FE stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

