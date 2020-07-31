Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 32.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 14.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 16.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Avantor in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

AVTR stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.01. Avantor Inc has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avantor Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $1,224,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $332,094,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock valued at $552,420,898. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

