Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 188,856 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 27.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 501,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 188,856 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $86,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 33.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.81.

In other news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EFX opened at $163.43 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $181.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.73.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

