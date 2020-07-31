Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $88.21 Million Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,413,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,830 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.44% of PPL worth $88,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in PPL by 93.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in PPL by 513.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PPL by 65.0% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra dropped their target price on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.09.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

