NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 127.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $292,856. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

