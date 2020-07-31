Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Dollar Tree worth $92,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 24.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.43. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DLTR. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.