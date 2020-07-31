Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

