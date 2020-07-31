17,422 Shares in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $4,353,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,876,977.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $10,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 87.42% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

