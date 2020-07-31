Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Beigene were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Beigene alerts:

In related news, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.84, for a total transaction of $1,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,497,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,045,631.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 28,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $7,243,709.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,352,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,600,814.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,633 shares of company stock valued at $35,033,692. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Beigene from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $207.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.03 and a 200-day moving average of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.29. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $114.41 and a twelve month high of $256.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -19.86 EPS for the current year.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.