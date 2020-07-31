NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 493 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 111.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Snap-on stock opened at $145.30 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $172.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

