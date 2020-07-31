NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 174 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 25.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 8.5% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 10.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420 over the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average is $74.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.