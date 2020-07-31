NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,170,000.

In other Wingstop news, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total value of $372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total value of $58,283.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,522.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $158.74 on Friday. Wingstop Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $158.98. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.51, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.12.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

