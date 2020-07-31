NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 69.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.28. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,925 shares in the company, valued at $20,470,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,181 shares of company stock worth $9,230,421. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

