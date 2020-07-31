4,865 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Brunswick by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

Shares of BC stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.13. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

