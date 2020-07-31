4,865 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Brunswick by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

Shares of BC stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.13. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 8,755 Shares of Sonoco Products Co
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 8,755 Shares of Sonoco Products Co
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 126,632 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 126,632 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc
Franklin Resources, Inc. Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
Franklin Resources, Inc. Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
17,422 Shares in Tempur Sealy International Inc Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
17,422 Shares in Tempur Sealy International Inc Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
Beigene Ltd Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
Beigene Ltd Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 493 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 493 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report