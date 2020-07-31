NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in GDS by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in GDS in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in GDS by 36.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GDS by 7.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in GDS in the second quarter valued at about $558,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.12 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GDS in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.34 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GDS in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.30 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on GDS in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.39.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

