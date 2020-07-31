World Asset Management Inc Has $259,000 Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 196.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 72.8% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 36,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 873.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,900,000 after buying an additional 438,150 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,587,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 155.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NRG opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. NRG Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

