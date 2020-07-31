World Asset Management Inc Has $309,000 Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,495,000 after purchasing an additional 254,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,572 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth $122,471,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth $100,525,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth $88,108,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.27. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

