NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 5,559 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,492,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,788,000 after buying an additional 103,190 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,593,000 after buying an additional 618,269 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 18.6% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,955,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after buying an additional 462,569 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,666,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,200,000 after buying an additional 82,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of PTC by 20.7% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,488,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,571,000 after buying an additional 426,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $85.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 155.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.61. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.07.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America started coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Griffin Securities raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.18.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

